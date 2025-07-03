Muscat – Al Mudhaibi Industrial City, operated by Public Establishment for Industrial Estates – Madayn, signed two investment agreements on Wednesday for the establishment of six new factories. The deals are valued at RO5.75mn and will cover more than 21,000sqm.

The signing took place in the presence of Mahmoud bin Yahya al Dhuhli, Governor of North Sharqiyah, and Dawood bin Salim al Hadabi, CEO of Madayn, alongside officials from both public and private sector entities.

The first agreement, signed with Global Prime Matter SPC, involves setting up four factories producing electrical materials, electronics, home furniture and cold storage supplies. The total investment for this project is RO5mn with operations to be based on a 14,538sqm plot.

The second agreement, signed with Middle East Livestock Company, includes an automated poultry slaughterhouse and a disinfectants production factory. This project spread over 7,000sqm will see investment of over RO750,000.

Said bin Khalfan al Shabibi, Acting Director General of Al Mudhaibi Industrial City, said the city attracted five industrial projects in the last quarter of 2024, worth a combined RO5.8mn. These agreements followed an investment call in October 2024 raising total investment in the city to RO11.6mn across 75,000sqm.

He added that the tender for Phase 1 development of the city is expected to be awarded early next quarter. This phase will include infrastructure works such as internal roads, perimeter fencing, gate facilities, construction of offices and facility buildings, and utility networks for electricity, water, sewage and Internet. It will include plans for Madayn’s Entrepreneurial and Agricultural Complexes.

Al Mudhaibi Industrial City spans 9mn sqm, with Phase 1 covering around 1.5mn sqm. Strategically located near the main highway linking Special Economic Zone at Duqm with key ports and border points, the city is part of a national strategy to drive economic growth in North Sharqiyah.

The industrial city is aligned with Madayn Vision 2040 and Oman Vision 2040, which aim to develop integrated industrial cities in collaboration with the private sector.

