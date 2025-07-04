DOHA: Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Company (MPHC) is pleased to announce a significant update following our previous announcement on 23rd September 2024.

The parties has reached a mutual agreement for the exit of the Turkish partner “Atlas” from the Memorandum of Understanding (“MoU”) concerning the development and operation of a state-of-the-art salt production facility.

The innovative salt production facility will now be established through a new joint venture ownership structure: Mesaieed Petrochemical Holding Company (MPHC): 60% equity stake, Qatar Industrial Manufacturing Co (QIMC): 40% equity stake

This restructuring marks a pivotal step in advancing the project, ensuring streamlined operations and enhanced collaboration between the remaining partners.

The facility aims to leverage cutting-edge technology to meet growing demand and contribute to Qatar’s industrial diversification efforts. QAPCO remains the project development manager, providing all project-related support.

Further details regarding the project will be disclosed in due course, upon reaching the (FID) stage.

