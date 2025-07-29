DAMMAM - NMDC Energy, a leading provider of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for offshore and onshore energy clients, has started fabrication at its advanced yard in Ras Al-Khair, Saudi Arabia.

Strategically located within the Ras Al-Khair Special Economic Zone, the 400,000 square metre fabrication yard is designed to serve both offshore and onshore projects, with an annual production capacity of 40,000 tonnes.

Equipped with advanced automation and digital systems, the facility delivers full-spectrum fabrication, rigging, maintenance, and modularisation services for complex energy infrastructure.

NMDC Energy has invested AED200 million to create productive and safe facilities at the Ras Al-Khair yard, with the aim of reducing emissions. By embedding advanced technologies, NMDC Energy is delivering advanced solutions that align with the energy sector’s needs while helping to support Aramco.

Mohamed Hamad Almehairi, Chairman of NMDC Energy, said, “The launch of fabrication activities in Ras Al-Khair represents a major step forward in our regional expansion strategy. With over 51 years of experience, NMDC Energy is proud to bring its legacy of excellence to the Kingdom, creating new opportunities for prosperity across Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the wider region."

The yard is already operational – with nine offshore jackets currently in production for long-standing client Aramco – as NMDC Energy continues to deliver complex fabrication in the Kingdom, in line with national industrial and localization goals. The milestone broadens NMDC’s client base across the Kingdom and supports Saudi Vision 2030 by adding strategic industrial capacity.

To enable seamless execution across projects, more than 1,800 experienced employees will be mobilised from Abu Dhabi to Saudi Arabia, ensuring rigorous quality control and the smooth delivery of advanced infrastructure projects.

The Ras Al-Khair yard is central to NMDC Energy’s Saudi strategy and localization roadmap. Over the past five years, the company has reinvested billions of riyals into the Saudi economy and is on track to increase its In-Kingdom Total Value Add (iktva) score to 39 percent by 2025 and 51 percent by 2028.

As an anchor tenant in the Ras Al-Khair Special Economic Zone, NMDC Energy supports further trade, investment, and employment growth in Saudi Arabia.

NMDC Energy plans to leverage the full capabilities of the Ras Al-Khair yard to enable joint innovations and shared prosperity across the energy and manufacturing sectors.