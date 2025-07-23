Egypt - Mohamed El-Shimy, Minister of Public Enterprises Sector, held a meeting with Suresh Reddy, India’s ambassador to Egypt, to enhance bilateral cooperation in economic and industrial fields and explore partnership opportunities with companies affiliated with the ministry.

At the outset, El-Shimy praised the long-standing and historic ties between Egypt and India, expressing hope to elevate these relations to broader horizons of cooperation. He also highlighted the range of incentives and facilitations that Egypt offers to foreign investors, inviting Indian businessmen and investors to visit the ministry’s factories and companies to see their capabilities and investment prospects up close—particularly in sectors identified as priorities for joint collaboration.

The meeting discussed potential cooperation in several strategic sectors, including pharmaceuticals—especially active pharmaceutical ingredients and treatments for chronic and complex diseases—as well as textiles, ready-made garments, fertilisers, chemical industries, aluminium, vehicles, and mining. It also touched on the hospitality sector, where partnerships already exist with some Indian companies.

El-Shimy and Ambassador Reddy reviewed the portfolio of companies affiliated with the ministry, detailing their areas of operation and the investment opportunities they present. This portfolio offers a solid foundation for potential industrial and commercial partnerships.

For his part, Reddy affirmed the depth and strength of Egypt–India relations, describing them as “historical and rooted in mutual respect and cooperation” across many domains. He expressed his country’s interest in further strengthening ties with Egypt, particularly in economic and industrial sectors, noting Egypt’s strategic geographic location, modern infrastructure, and significant investment potential.

The meeting comes within the framework of the Public Enterprises Sector Ministry’s broader strategy to expand international cooperation and global partnerships. This approach aims to enhance the performance of the ministry’s affiliated companies, attract foreign direct investment, and increase the added value of Egyptian industries—supporting Egypt’s path toward sustainable economic development.

