Empower Insulated Pipe Systems (ELIPS), a fully-owned subsidiary of Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower), has secured a key contract to supply insulated pipes for the Ali Al-Sabah Military Academy project at Al Zahra in Kuwait.

The contract covers pipe sizes ranging from 25 mm to 800 mm, with a total network length of 19km.

According to ELIPS, the deliveries are scheduled to begin during the fourth quarter of 2025, signalling the commencement of the project’s infrastructure implementation phase.

The new project, it stated, adds to the company’s growing portfolio in Kuwait, which includes notable developments such as Kuwait University in Khaldiya, the industrial and storage zones in Sabah Al Ahmad City, and commercial facilities in Jaber Al Ahmad Residential City.

ELIPS has produced and supplied more than 880km of insulated pipe systems over the past 16 years, with a notable 40% increase in production in the last five years.

Supervised by Dar Al Khaleej Engineering Consulting and implemented by Hydrotech Engineering, the Ali Al-Sabah Military Academy project reflects Kuwait’s commitment to adopting sustainable solutions that reduce carbon emissions, lower electricity consumption, and conserve natural resources.

District cooling systems play a key role in this strategy, offering high efficiency and performance suited to the country’s extreme climate conditions.

On the contract win, ELIPS Chairman Ahmad bin Shafar said: "We are proud to be a part of the Ali Al Sabah Military Academy project led by the Kuwait Ministry of Defence. Through the supply of highly efficient, world-class insulated pipes, we aim to support the project's sustainability goals in line with the highest international standards."

"This reflects Kuwait’s vision for carbon neutrality and reinforces ELIPS’ reputation for delivering quality, efficiency, and reliability," he stated.

Bin Shafar said the group continues to implement its expansion strategy by strengthening ELIPS’ presence in new markets in the region and driving sustainable growth that benefits its stakeholders.

"Our manufacturing operations are highly sustainable that contributing to the reduction of carbon emissions, reflecting our firm commitment to environmental protection and resource conservation. By leveraging innovation, advanced technologies, and cutting-edge solutions, we aim to help build a sustainable, green future," he added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

