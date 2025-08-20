Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly called on Japanese companies to establish a Japanese industrial zone in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) to benefit from its strategic location and Egypt’s free trade agreements with key regional economic blocs, as per a statement.

Madbouly delivered the remarks during his speech at the Japan-Egypt Investment Forum, held on August 19th in Tokyo, with the participation of senior Egyptian and Japanese officials.

In his address, Madbouly highlighted Egypt’s economic development over the past decade, pointing to efforts to enhance competitiveness, empower the private sector, and attract foreign direct investment.

He noted that Egypt has invested $550 billion in infrastructure, facilitating business operations and foreign investments.

The Prime Minister also cited reforms in fiscal and monetary policies, including the adoption of a flexible exchange rate, which contributed to stability in the foreign exchange market and balance of payments.

Madbouly stressed that the government has introduced a package of incentives to ease investment procedures, including measures to reduce customs clearance times to two days, streamline company establishment processes, and implement tax incentives.

He emphasized Egypt’s geographic advantage as a hub connecting Africa, Europe, and West Asia, and as a center for renewable and green energy production and trade.

