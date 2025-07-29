The Moroccan government has announced plans to invest 80 billion Moroccan dirhams ($8 billion) to deploy 5G technology across the country, with the goal of covering 85 percent of the population by 2030.

The announcement came during the board meeting of the National Telecommunications Regulatory Agency (ANRT), held at the weekend in Rabat under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch.

The ambitious project will begin implementation by the end of 2025, with several major cities receiving 5G coverage in the initial phase.

This initiative forms part of the broader “Morocco Digital 2030” strategy, which aims to accelerate the country’s digital transformation.

During the meeting, ANRT Director General Azzelarab Hassibi presented the current state of telecommunications in Morocco.

He noted that mobile phone services now reach 57 million subscribers, while internet users number approximately 40 million, representing a 90 percent penetration rate – significantly higher than the African continental average of 37 percent.

The ANRT also announced an update to the National Frequency Plan to adapt to technological developments and support the country’s socio-economic needs.

The agency will continue implementing structural projects to extend high-speed internet access and fiber optic networks alongside the gradual introduction of 5G technology.

This telecommunications expansion comes as the North African country prepares to host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) later this year and co-host the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.