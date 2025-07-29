The Saudi Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources issued 83 new industrial licenses in June, involving investments of more than 950 million Saudi riyals ($253 million).

The new licenses are expected to create over 1,188 jobs across various regions of the Kingdom, signaling continued momentum in the drive to expand its industrial base.

According to the monthly report released by the National Centre for Industrial and Mining Information, 58 new factories also commenced operations in June.

These factories include a combined investment of SAR1.9 billion ($506.6 million) and are forecast to generate 2,007 new jobs.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

