ECONOMY

Jordan: Engineering industry sector continues to grow, achieve ‘record’ exports

Staff Writer, The Jordan Times
July 16, 2025
AMMAN — The Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) announced on Tuesday that total exports reached JD1.4 billion last year, recording an increase of 6 per cent in exports in the first quarter of 2025, compared with the same period last year, reflecting a continuous "upward" momentum in the performance of the sector.

Jordan’s engineering, electrical, and information technology industries continue to make a "distinguished" mark in local and international markets in recent years, and making a "significant" and "clear" contribution to the national economy, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The sector encompasses a "wide range" of advanced industries, most notably household electrical appliances, air conditioning and refrigeration, motors and lifting equipment, wires and cables, technological and electronic products, metal forming, metal structures, industrial machinery and equipment, as well as jewellery.

According to statistical data from the JCI, the sector represents around 12 per cent of the Kingdom's total manufacturing output and contributes about 1.6 per cent to the gross domestic product (GDP), while providing over 35,000 "direct" job opportunities through around 4,800 industrial facilities.

The sector witnesses diversification in its export markets, led by the US with 45 per cent of exports, followed by Iraq at 11.3 per cent, Saudi Arabia at 7.8 per cent, and the United Arab Emirates at 3.8 per cent, according to JCI.

The sector is considered one of the "most prominent" candidates to lead the technological transformation in the Jordanian industry, given its overlap with smart and digital sectors, making it an essential part of the Economic Modernisation Vision (EMV), especially in the priority sectors pillar aimed at enhancing competitiveness and sustainability.

Statistical data indicated that the volume of existing production in the sector exceeds JD2 billion annually, with added value reaching JD620 million, with a registered capital of JD1.3 billion.

The JCI noted that the "advanced" performance of the engineering, electrical industries and information technology sector reflects the success of Jordanian industrial policies and opens opportunities for more technological investments and global alliances, especially in light of the ongoing EMV and technical development witnessed by the sector.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
JT
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.
© ZAWYA 2025

