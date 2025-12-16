Arab Finance: HSBC hosted its Economic Roadshow in Egypt last November, gathering 300 clients, business leaders, and industry experts to discuss key developments shaping global markets and Egypt’s recovery journey, according to an emailed press release

The event featured Janet Henry, HSBC's Global Chief Economist, and Simon Williams, HSBC's Chief Economist for Central & Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA)

During the event, Williams provided insights on growth, risks, and opportunities in an increasingly complex environment.

Commenting on Egypt's macro-economic outlook, he indicated: "It is too soon to relax, but the rebalancing now underway opens the way for a proper recovery next year."

Williams elaborated: “For the long term, though, it's structural reform that matters. If Egypt gets it right, it could be an 8% growth story. But under delivery would both cap growth and leave it vulnerable to fresh shocks in the years ahead."

Todd Wilcox, Deputy Chairman & CEO HSBC Bank Egypt, commented: "Egypt is entering a new chapter of stability and opportunity. The reform program is starting to crystallize into real economic improvements.”

He added: “With clearer policies and a more flexible operating environment, we are seeing renewed investors' confidence across sectors and trade corridors. Our role as business leaders is to accelerate this momentum and turn confidence into concrete long-term growth."

On his part, Janet Henry, HSBC Global Chief Economist, said: "With sticky inflation and a relatively resilient economy supported by fiscal stimulus, the markets still seem to be pricing in too many rate cuts in 2026."

