Egypt and the United Arab Emirates are working to conclude negotiations on a comprehensive economic partnership agreement intended to increase investment flows and enhance economic competitiveness, Egypt’s Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Hassan El-Khatib said.

During a meeting in Cairo with UAE Minister of Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the two sides discussed the latest developments regarding the partnership agreement, seeking to align viewpoints and achieve mutual interests. El-Khatib stated that the coming phase requires intensified joint work to finish negotiations on remaining issues to ensure a balanced framework that serves both parties.

The Egyptian minister identified textile industries, engineering industries, and chemical industries as priority sectors for cooperation in the next stage. He emphasised the importance of maximising available opportunities and taking practical steps to achieve tangible results on the ground.

“The agreement aims to enhance the flow of investments, particularly in productive sectors with added value, while maintaining flexible rules to regulate trade and support the competitiveness of both the Egyptian and Emirati economies,” El-Khatib said.

The discussions also addressed digital trade and trade in services. El-Khatib noted that the state provides full support for efforts aimed at attracting investment and improving the business climate.

For his part, Al Zeyoudi affirmed the UAE’s commitment to supporting the economic partnership with Egypt to boost regional and international competitiveness. He said he looked forward to completing technical talks and building on existing progress to open new horizons for trade and investment, while encouraging private sector participation through transparency and economic integration.

The meeting was attended by a high-level Egyptian delegation, including Ambassador Mohamed Hegazy, Deputy Assistant Foreign Minister for Egyptians Abroad; Minister Plenipotentiary Abdel Aziz el-Sherif, head of the Egyptian Commercial Service; and Ministers Plenipotentiary Tamer Mostafa and Mohamed Abdullah. Also present were Iman Rifaat, head of the Central Administration for WTO Affairs, and Gomaa Madani, head of the Central Administration for Trade Agreements.

The UAE delegation included Hamad Obaid Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to Cairo; Mohammed Al Ramsi, representative of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority; Ayoub Ahli, Director General of Emirates Post; and Waleed Al Khamiri from the Ministry of Economy and Tourism.

