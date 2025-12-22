RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) sectors recorded a real gross domestic product of SR790 billion, reflecting 5% growth, as the Kingdom continues to advance industrial development and economic diversification, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Al-Khorayef said.

Speaking during the program’s annual ceremony in Riyadh on Saturday, Al-Khorayef said the growth covers NIDLP’s core sectors — energy, mining, industry and logistics services — and reflects stronger integration to maximize value and economic impact.

Non-oil merchandise exports rose sharply, exceeding SR265 billion, an 18% increase compared to the previous period, highlighting the growing competitiveness of Saudi industrial output.

Al-Khorayef said non-oil activities now contribute 56% of the Kingdom’s GDP, with NIDLP sectors accounting for 39% of total non-oil GDP growth, underscoring their expanding role in the national economy.

Non-governmental investments under the program reached SR719 billion, while the number of licensed industrial facilities surpassed 12,500, signaling sustained expansion across multiple sectors.

The localization rate of military spending increased to 24.89%, reflecting progress in domestic manufacturing and self-reliance in strategic industries, he said.

Al-Khorayef added that the Saudi Export-Import Bank has provided SR100 billion in credit facilities, supporting industrial projects and boosting export growth.

He said Saudi industry has entered a phase of sustainable economic impact, strengthening diversification and enhancing the Kingdom’s global competitiveness.

“We must lead through a combination of initiatives, industry collaboration, character development, adaptation and social engagement,” Al-Khorayef said.

The National Industrial Development and Logistics Program was launched in 2019 under the direction of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a key pillar of Vision 2030 to diversify the economy and build a resilient industrial base.

