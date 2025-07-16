RIYADH - Saudi Arabia aims to double the transport and logistics sector’s contribution to GDP, expand its railway network by over 50%, and more than double current passenger capacity at its airports, as part of a national drive to transform the Kingdom into a global logistics hub.



Minister of Transport and Logistics Services Eng. Saleh Al-Jasser revealed the targets during a ministerial session titled “Shaping the Future of Transport: People, Technology, and Policy” at the Global Aviation and Maritime Transport Summit.



He said the Kingdom is advancing steadily to build an integrated transport ecosystem centered on people and powered by technology and modern policies.



Al-Jasser highlighted ongoing efforts to develop logistics zones and enhance multimodal integration by connecting transport systems with customs and digital infrastructure, improving service efficiency and nationwide coverage.



One key initiative is the integrated logistics zone at Jeddah Islamic Port, directly linked to the main seaport, customs warehouses, and air cargo facilities.



He noted that the zone will soon be connected by rail to King Abdulaziz International Airport through the upcoming land bridge project.



The unified national digital logistics platform, which links customs, ports, airlines, and freight forwarders, has already cut customs clearance times by more than 30%, streamlining cargo flow across the Kingdom.



Launched in mid-2021, the National Transport and Logistics Strategy is a cornerstone of Saudi Vision 2030. It aims to unify the country’s multimodal logistics framework and solidify its position as a leading global hub.



Concluding his remarks, Al-Jasser stressed that resilience is no longer a strategic option but a necessity for survival in a rapidly changing world.



He affirmed that Saudi Arabia is building a fully integrated logistics model that combines infrastructure, policy, and technology to future-proof the sector and strengthen international partnerships.

