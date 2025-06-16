Nakheel, part of Dubai Holding Real Estate, has awarded three major contracts, collectively valued at over AED750 million, for infrastructure works on Palm Jebel Ali, which are scheduled for completion in Q4 2026.

The contracts, awarded to DBB Contracting LLC, mark a significant milestone in the ongoing development of the landmark waterfront destination in Dubai. DBB Contracting LLC has an established track-record of working on Palm Jebel Ali, having previously been contracted to undertake other infrastructure projects on the island, including provision for public access and road construction.

Setting a global benchmark in waterfront living, Palm Jebel Ali is one of Nakheel’s most visionary projects, offering an exceptional breadth of lifestyle amenities that will significantly contribute to Dubai's future growth over the next few decades. Revealed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Palm Jebel Ali supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33 and marks the beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali area, underlining the expansion of the emirate.

Khalid Al Malik, Chief Executive Officer of Dubai Holding Real Estate, said: “Palm Jebel Ali exemplifies Dubai’s ambition to redefine global waterfront living through an innovative luxury lifestyle mega project. The iconic development is set to transform the city’s urban landscape in alignment with the leadership’s vision to create a world-class destination that will attract residents, tourists and investors. We are pleased to extend our association with DBB Contracting LLC, a partner whose proven expertise and unwavering dedication to quality will help ensure the successful delivery of this important project."

Eugene Terreblanche, General Manager, DBB Contracting LCC, added: “DBB Contracting LCC is proud to be part of this landmark project and is excited to collaborate with Nakheel in shaping the future of Dubai. With our expertise and commitment to excellence, we look forward to bringing this visionary development to life.”

The comprehensive infrastructure scope encompasses Fronds A to G, including utility connections, all associated ground works for excavation and backfilling as well as road and pavement construction. It also entails all related utility works for 11kV power distribution and telecoms. The Spine District’s infrastructure works include utility mains, connection to all utility links on the fronds and all major and secondary road construction. The scope also consists of rough grading for the DEWA power transmission line serving Palm Jebel Ali, including associated works.

Spanning 13.4 kilometres, Palm Jebel Ali’s seven islands feature 16 fronds and over 90 kilometres of beachfront, directly supporting the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan's commitment to expand public beach access.

The development is set to establish a new standard for waterfront living with several mixed-use pedestrian-friendly neighbourhoods offering panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. Residents and visitors will enjoy diverse recreational spaces, the latest smart city technologies and sustainable practices, complemented by seamless mobility solutions that enhance connectivity for residents, visitors and the surrounding community.