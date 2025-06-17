SHARJAH - Alef, the leading real estate developer in the Emirate of Sharjah, has launched Hamsa 3, the final residential phase of Al Mamsha Raseel within its flagship mixed-use development.

Hamsa 3 is part of the Al Mamsha Raseel master plan, spanning over 48,000 sqm, with more than 65% dedicated to green open spaces. This reflects Alef’s commitment to sustainable urban living and supports UAE Vision 2031, the Green Agenda 2030, and Net Zero 2050.

Alef Company stated that Hamsa 3 represents the natural evolution of our residential offering, delivering a sophisticated urban lifestyle with unparalleled access to education, healthcare and retail facilities.

This launch stands as a testament to our resolute commitment to delivering premium developments that surpass the expectations of today’s discerning residents and investors in Sharjah.

Hamsa 3 comprises 131 contemporary apartments, offering prospective investors a choice of one, two and three-bedroom homes.

The development prioritises resident comfort and convenience through carefully planned amenities. These include covered pedestrian walkways providing shade and protection, tranquil water features creating a serene atmosphere, state-of-the-art security systems and energy-efficient lighting throughout the community.