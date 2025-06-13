A proposed decision to ban small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from opening businesses in areas with inadequate parking facilities has been formally rejected by the Capital Trustees Board.

The debate was sparked as the board convened to discuss the approval of a new eye clinic complex in Tubli, despite existing concerns over a lack of spaces for customers in the area.

While some officials raised the alarm over potential traffic congestion, the majority consensus favoured encouraging business growth.

Board chairman Saleh Tarradah strongly opposed the suggestion to restrict SMEs, describing the move as counterproductive to Bahrain’s broader economic development goals.

“Allowing such enterprises to open is beneficial to the economic wheel of the country,” said Mr Tarradah during yesterday’s meeting at the Capital Trustees Authority Complex in Manama.

“We shouldn’t put hurdles or restrictions on small and medium businesses just because we want to solve the parking problem.”

He explained that parking issues should not be viewed as a problem solely for new businesses to solve. Instead, he called for a national approach to infrastructure development.

“Parking is an issue that needs to be resolved on a national basis through creative and innovative solutions – not banning enterprises,” he added.

Turning to the specific case of the Tubli eye clinic, Mr Tarradah dismissed concerns over inadequate parking, highlighting the unique nature of the establishment’s clientele.

“Many of those with eye infections or problems don’t drive and are dropped by family members,” he said. “Also, nurses and doctors are either dropped by family or through transportation offered by the establishment.”

Supporting his chairman’s stance, board member Maitham Al Hayki criticised the proposed ban as short-sighted and damaging to Bahrain’s entrepreneurial ecosystem.

“Ninety per cent of businesses in the bustling Seef District don’t have car parks,” said Mr Al Hayki. “So to resolve the parking matter we decide to stop small and medium businesses from opening? This is wrong and would just set us backwards.”

He stressed that SMEs were vital for job creation and innovation, particularly in key urban areas where commercial spaces can be limited but economic opportunities remain abundant.

Capital Trustees Authority director-general Mohammed Al Sehli argued that the board had a responsibility to take community complaints seriously, especially regarding the ongoing ‘parking crisis’ in residential neighbourhoods like Tubli.

“This board has an opportunity to stop a business opening near an already crowded area, which many complain already has inadequate car parking, and they don’t want to stop it,” he said.

His concerns were echoed by board services and public utilities committee chairwoman Huda Sultan, who emphasised the daily struggles of residents.

“People in Tubli in particular are already suffering from traffic jams and parking woes,” she said. “We have to be mindful of the pressures we are adding to these communities.”

Despite the division within the board, the overall decision appears to reflect a clear stance favouring business development while calling for national-level urban planning solutions to solve parking challenges.

The meeting highlighted a broader issue facing Bahrain’s urban planning policies – the delicate balance between fostering economic growth through SME development and addressing the infrastructural demands that come with it.

As the Capital Trustees Board moves forward with its agenda, the conversation around parking, traffic management and business facilitation is expected to continue – with interested parties across the country watching closely for sustainable solutions.

The board’s decision has been referred to Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak to forward to Housing and Urban Planning Minister Amna Al Romaihi for review.

