Bahrain - 40% of two new model public parks in the newly-inhabited East Sitra Housing Town has been completed.

The first neighbourhood park is being developed over 2,104 square metres, featuring two padel courts spanning 400sqm, the planting of more than 50 trees, and 680sqm of ground cover, constituting 31 per cent of the park’s area.

The second park, covering 2,176sqm, will include a multi-activity playground of 490sqm, the planting of approximately 50 trees, and 680sqm of ground cover, making up 32pc of the park. Additionally, 26 parking spaces and four seating areas will be provided, ensuring a well-equipped recreational space.

Municipalities Affairs and Agriculture Minister Wael Al Mubarak visited the sites yesterday, accompanied by senior officials.

The delegation included Capital Trustees Board chairman Saleh Tarradah, Capital Trustees Authority director-general Mohammed Saad Al Sehli and Housing and Urban Planning Ministry assistant under-secretary for housing services affairs Maryam Al Faliti.

Mr Al Mubarak pointed out that the two parks were part of a broader government plan to improve livability and environmental quality in urban areas.

He reiterated the government’s dedication to service-based projects that contribute to Bahrain’s ongoing development and comprehensive urban renaissance.

“Our focus remains on expanding and upgrading parks and public facilities across all regions,” said the minister.

“These projects aim not only to increase green areas, but also to improve infrastructure within parks, walking trails and recreational zones in line with community aspirations.”

He stressed the importance of inter-ministerial co-ordination in ensuring integrated service delivery in new housing developments.

“We are working closely with the Housing and Urban Planning Ministry to maximise the use of available land within housing projects to deliver municipal services that are accessible and environmentally enriching for local communities,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Tarradah praised the government for its efforts in modernising park infrastructure and enhancing community services.

“These projects are a valuable addition to residential neighbourhoods, offering easy access to recreational spaces that promote health, fitness and social engagement,” he said.

“They embody the government’s vision of expanding municipal services while raising urban development standards and improving quality of life.”

Mr Tarradah also highlighted the strong collaboration between government bodies in executing development and leisure projects, as well as implementing Bahrain’s national afforestation plan.

“Our efforts to accelerate landscaping in public areas are enhancing the aesthetic and architectural identity of residential neighbourhoods,” he added.

“With 40pc of the work completed, the parks in East Sitra Housing Town stand as a testament to Bahrain’s proactive approach to sustainable urban living and its dedication to fostering community well-being.”

