MUSCAT: The Al Hinai Coding Initiative, spearheaded by tech educator Mohammed al Hinai, is igniting a passion for programming among children across Oman. With more than 5,000 trainees and an inclusive approach that reaches even the remotest corners of the country, the initiative is fast becoming a national model for creative and impactful tech education.

A pioneering developer of educational programmes since 2006, Al Hinai was inspired by the BBC micro:bit initiative launched in 2015, which aimed to introduce coding to over one million children globally. Building on this vision, he crafted an entirely homegrown curriculum tailored to Oman’s youth — an approach that emphasises learning through real-world challenges and hands-on application.

“What makes this initiative truly special,” says Al Hinai, “is that it’s built entirely from the ground up. The curriculum, activities and learning paths are all designed to make programming fun, accessible and deeply impactful. Programming becomes a form of expression, not just a technical skill.”

What sets the Al Hinai Coding Initiative apart is its custom-designed educational framework, incorporating original programmes, structured learning activities and a progressive methodology that ensures children not only understand coding concepts, but also apply them creatively.

These workshops are offered free of charge through Al Hinai’s mobile coding lab, a travelling classroom that has reached students from Musandam to Salalah.

Feedback from teachers and parents has been overwhelmingly positive, highlighting the initiative’s ability to keep children engaged in meaningful learning and laying a strong foundation for future academic and professional pursuits in science and technology.

Al Hinai has also taken on the BBC’s advanced 28-station programming challenge, placing him among the few Arab educators globally to tackle this prestigious benchmark.

His educational contributions have even earned global recognition — the official BBC micro:bit website featured his original explanation of dice programming, showcasing his credibility and innovative teaching approach to a global audience.

“As we move into the summer,” Al Hinai adds, “we’re expanding our reach with intensive workshops across new regions. Advanced sessions are also planned for returning students to deepen their skills and foster a long-term relationship with technology.”

The Al Hinai Coding Initiative is not just teaching children how to code — it’s preparing them to lead Oman’s digital future.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).