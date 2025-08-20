The opening ceremony for the two-day event was held under the auspices of HH Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar. - ONA

SALALAH: The Oman Society for Human Resource Management (OSHRM), in partnership with the Ministry of Labour, opened the 5th Annual Human Resource Forum in Salalah on Tuesday under the theme “Leading from the Heart – The Power of Emotional and Social Intelligence in Communities.”

The two-day forum, hosted at Millennium Hotel Salalah, brings together senior leaders, experts and practitioners in management and organisational development to explore the role of human-centred leadership in strengthening institutions and national talent in line with Oman Vision 2040.

The opening ceremony for the two-day event was held under the auspices of HH Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar, who felicitated the speakers and contributors to the event’s organisation.

The forum’s events included a panel discussion titled ‘People with Disabilities: From Inclusion to Effective Empowerment’, which discussed ways to effectively empower and integrate people with disabilities into society and enhance their role in various fields.

In his welcome remarks, Faisal al Siyabi, CEO of OSHRM, highlighted the forum’s mission to “empower people, inspire teams and lift productivity.” This was followed by a keynote from HH Sayyidah Meyyan bint Shihab al Said, who underscored the importance of values-based leadership in driving sustainable development and enabling institutions to adapt to change.

The first day featured sessions on decision-making, inspiration in leadership and a panel on ‘Transforming Towards Value-Driven Leadership’ with contributions from Shaikha al Bassami, Abdullah al Rawahi, Shaikh Abdullah al Rawasi and Shaikh Mohammed bin Zuwed al Mashari.

The forum also honoured Dr Saleh al Fahdi for his contributions to leadership thought. Working papers covered topics including emotional intelligence, team cohesion and strategic planning. A practical training session on ‘Maximising Personal Impact’ introduced participants to tools such as the Pareto 80/20 principle and the DISC behavioural model.

“We’re in Salalah to spotlight leadership from the heart — how emotional and social intelligence help leaders succeed and organisations thrive,” said Mohammed bin Ahmed al Riyami, OSHRM board member. “This edition also showcases journeys of employees with disabilities who advanced into leadership roles — practical lessons others can adapt.”

The programme continues on Wednesday with case studies from leading organisations on how emotional and social intelligence have shaped leadership strategies and improved institutional performance.

Organisers positioned the forum as a strategic platform to translate “leading from the heart” into actionable HR practices that support national development priorities.

