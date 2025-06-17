RIYADH — The Riyadh Infrastructure Projects Center has launched a new automated service that notifies residents and business owners via SMS when infrastructure work is set to begin on nearby internal roads.



The new “Work Commencement Alerts” service aims to provide timely and transparent updates on projects that may impact traffic flow or essential services such as water, electricity, and telecommunications.



By receiving advance notice, residents can plan ahead and consider alternative routes when necessary.



Each message includes the name and location of the affected site, the type of work being carried out — such as roadworks, utility upgrades, or communications infrastructure — and the expected duration of the project.



The initiative is part of the center’s broader push to leverage digital solutions to improve quality of life, enhance public satisfaction, and proactively reduce complaints and inquiries related to infrastructure projects.



The alerts aim to foster greater transparency and provide reliable, real-time information to citizens, residents, and visitors across the Riyadh Region.

