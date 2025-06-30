Arab Finance: IL Cazar Developments launched its second project, ‘The C’, in Ras El Hekma, with total investments estimated at EGP 30 billion, according to a press release.

Spanning an area of 114 feddans, the integrated residential housing project will offer a variety of residential units, most of which are standalone villas, twin villas, penthouses, and private beach cabanas.

The areas range from 154 square meters to 355 square meters.

The development scheme will be established on only 20% of the total land area, with the largest portion allocated to designing stunning landscapes that include water features and open green spaces.

Nader Khozam, Chairman and CEO of IL Cazar Developments, stated that the launch of "The C" marks a strategic step within the company’s expansion plan to boost its presence in Egypt's most prominent coastal destinations and offer integrated sustainable urban concepts.

The project represents the company's second project in the Ras El Hekma and is its third launch in 2025, added Khozam.