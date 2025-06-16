Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (ADPIC) has announced Modon Holding, a leading UAE group involved in the development, management and leasing of real estate projects, as the headline partner for the inaugural Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS), taking place from June 17 to 18 at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre.

The strategic partnership underscores a shared commitment to advancing Abu Dhabi’s long-term vision by delivering transformative infrastructure that accelerates economic diversification, enhances quality of life, and promotes environmental responsibility.

Hosted by ADPIC under the theme “Future Cities: Rethinking Infrastructure for Better Lifestyles,” the summit will bring together global leaders, policymakers, and experts to explore how integrated, human-centric infrastructure can enable more liveable, resilient, and sustainable cities.

Welcoming Modon as partner, Engineer Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director General of ADPIC, said: "As the capital accelerates its infrastructure agenda, strategic partnerships like this are critical to delivering transformative impact at scale. ADIS serves as a vital platform to unite global expertise and innovative thinking, enabling cities to evolve into more resilient, connected, and people-centred urban environments."

Modon stands at the forefront of Abu Dhabi’s ambitious urban development agenda, driving pioneering projects that define the capital’s future.

Through master planning and integrated delivery, Modon creates vibrant, sustainable communities and world-class destinations that enhance global competitiveness. Its flagship developments on Hudariyat Island - including pioneering sports, leisure, and residential assets, showcase its holistic approach to building connected environments that foster long-term social and economic value.

"Modon’s leadership and vision are integral to our shared mission of crafting a sustainable, liveable future that will reimagine infrastructure and shape Abu Dhabi’s legacy for generations to come," he stated.

Bill O'Regan, Group CEO of Modon, said the key partnership reflects its commitment to supporting Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision.

"ADIS is a key platform to collaborate with industry leaders, exchange insights, and advance meaningful dialogue that shapes resilient, future-ready communities across the UAE and beyond," he stated.

Modon’s support of ADIS reinforces its role as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration across the infrastructure ecosystem. The company will contribute to key discussions around strategic development and breakthrough thinking, highlighting how progressive, master-planned projects are reshaping Abu Dhabi’s urban and economic landscape.

Representing Modon Real Estate’s leadership, Ibrahim Al Maghribi, Chief Executive Officer; Paul O’Brien, Chief Development Officer; David Harman, Chief Development Officer; Ahmed Al Zaabi, Executive Director of Delivery; and Greg Bargull, Executive Director of Development; will join the summit’s speaker lineup to share insights on the future of infrastructure and urban transformation.

Modon will also exhibit on-site, offering attendees a closer look at its pioneering projects and development approach.

The Abu Dhabi Infrastructure Summit (ADIS) is set to become the region’s premier gathering for infrastructure innovation and collaboration.

Designed to strengthen private sector engagement and foster collaboration across industries, the summit will serve as a platform for knowledge exchange, offering attendees valuable insights into evolving market trends, regulatory developments, and best practices in infrastructure planning and execution.