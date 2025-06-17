Oman's Ministry of Transport, Communications and Information Technology has announced that work has started on the dual-carriageway of Sultan Said bin Taimour Road for parts (3, 4, and 5), spanning approximately 400km, reported Oman News Agency.

The Sultan Said bin Taimour Road project, which is being set up at a total cost of over RO258 million ($669 million), ($669 million), will be implemented in three phases. It is due for completion by 2028, it stated.

The road is designed for year-round accessibility across various weather conditions and will improve traffic safety through concrete/steel barriers, reflectors, road markings, and warning signs, said the report.

It will also support economic, tourism, commercial, and social development, it added.

Engineer Said Mohammed Tabook, Director General of Roads and Land Transport in Dhofar Governorate, said the executing companies have begun construction work on the three parts.

The Part 3, spanning over 132.5km, extends from Haima to Maqshin, Part 4 covers about 135 km from Maqshin to Dokha, while Part 5 stretches 132.5 km from Dokha to Thumrait, he added.