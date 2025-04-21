Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is significantly expanding its African network with new destinations and increased frequencies, reinforcing its commitment to the continent’s growing demand for air connectivity.

Arik De, Etihad’s Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer, commented, “At Etihad, we have long recognised the need to strengthen our presence in Africa. Over the past year, we have been focusing on a holistic approach that enhances our presence by expanding our fleet, increasing frequencies, and forming key partnerships.

“We’re encouraged by the positive early results and are pleased to announce the expansion of our Nairobi service to 14 weekly flights, as well as the increase of our Seychelles service to six weekly flights in partnership with Air Seychelles. We’re also introducing daily 787 services to Casablanca and Johannesburg.”

Arik De added, "Together with Air Seychelles and our groundbreaking relationship with Ethiopian Airlines, these strategic partnerships form a key foundation as we add four new direct routes to Africa from Abu Dhabi this year, underlining our growing commitment to service the dynamic continent."

Etihad announced that it will double its flights to Nairobi, Kenya, increasing to 14 weekly services starting 15th December 2025. The announcement comes less than a year since the airline resumed flights to the Kenyan capital, underlining the strength of the route.

This expansion follows the recent addition of Addis Ababa, following the signing of a landmark Joint Venture agreement with Ethiopian Airlines, set to transform connectivity between Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The strategic partnership also includes a codeshare arrangement, further supporting both passenger travel and cargo services.

Additionally, Etihad and Air Seychelles will collaborate on the six flights per week between Abu Dhabi and Mahe starting May 2025. Etihad customers will also have access to exotic destinations such as Praslin and Mauritius via Air Seychelles direct service beyond Mahe.

These strategic partnerships strengthen Etihad’s commitment to Africa and is set to provide new levels of connectivity across key African markets.

By December 2025, Etihad will substantially grow its footprint in Africa with additional flights between Abu Dhabi and the continent compared to December 2024.