National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), the Gulf country's largest lender, posted a net attributable profit of 134.1 million dinars ($438 million) in Q1 2025, down by 8.5% year-on-year (YoY) due to higher operating expenses and higher taxes.

The net profit missed analysts’ mean estimate of KWD 135.7 million, according to LSEG data.

NBK said operating revenue was KWD310.7million nearly unchanged from the year-ago period.

Total assets of the bank rose 8.7% to KWD41.65 billion.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Daniel Luiz)

