Muscat: The total value of real estate transactions in the Sultanate of Oman decreased by 8.3 percent, reaching OMR362.3 million by the end of February 2025, compared to OMR394.9 million in the same period in 2024.

Data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that fees collected for all legal transactions amounted to OMR12.3 million, a 5.9 percent increase compared to OMR11.6 million by the end of February 2024.

The value of sale contracts also decreased by 18.3 percent, reaching OMR160.3 million by the end of February 2025, compared to OMR196.2 million during the same period last year.

The number of sale contracts also decreased to 11,177, a decrease of 3.2 percent, compared to 11,543 by the end of February 2024.

On the other hand, the traded value of mortgage contracts increased by 1.8 percent, recording OMR200.1 million for 3,416 contracts, compared to OMR196.5 million for 2,989 contracts at the end of February 2024.

Swap contracts decreased from 299 contracts worth OMR2.2 million at the end of February 2024 to 266 contracts worth OMR1.9 million at the end of February 2025.

The number of real estate properties issued increased slightly by 0.8 percent, reaching 39,704 properties by the end of February 2025, compared to 39,378 properties during the same period in 2024.

The number of properties issued to citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries also increased by 7.1 percent, reaching 227 properties, compared to 212 properties during the same period last year.

© Muscat Media Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

