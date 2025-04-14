Kanoo Machinery, a leading provider of industrial and construction equipment in the GCC, is showcasing its range of products at the SaudiFood Manufacturing 2025 which opened today (April 13) at the Riyadh Front Exhibition & Conference Centre.

A premier trade exhibition for the kingdom’s food and beverage (F&B) processing industry, the SaudiFood Manufacturing returns for its second edition after a successful debut last year. The event will run until April 15.

As Saudi Arabia advances its food security initiatives under its Vision 2030, several significant developments are set to transform the kingdom's F&B sector, said a statement from Kanoo Machinery.

Notably, the unveiling of the world's largest food park in Jeddah, which aims to attract $5.3 billion in investments, creating approximately 43,000 jobs by 2035, it stated.

Ambitious projects such as these, underscore the kingdom's commitment to evolving into a global hub for food production and distribution.

Kanoo Machinery said it is firmly positioned to support these transformative initiatives with its future-ready engine & power, material handling, compressors and warehousing solutions - critical for streamlining food production and logistics.

From state-of-the-art refrigeration and storage systems to advanced lifting and packaging equipment, Kanoo Machinery provides core solutions required for F&B facilities, ensuring efficient operations and compliance with food safety regulations, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

