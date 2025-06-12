PHOTO
Saudi Arabia is offering 17 projects to investors in the Southern Jazan province, including the construction of a fun city and a shopping mall.
The projects are located in the south-western Abu Arish city and are part of a drive to attract investment to the province, Jazan’s secretariat said.
The two projects include construction, operation and maintenance of a fun city and a shopping mall in Abu Arish, it said in a statement.
The other projects comprise a hospital, warehouses, a public park, a car park, a pedestrian bridge and the maintenance of shopping malls, it added.
(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
