Saudi Arabia is offering 17 projects to investors in the Southern Jazan province, including the construction of a fun city and a shopping mall.

The projects are located in the south-western Abu Arish city and are part of a drive to attract investment to the province, Jazan’s secretariat said.

The two projects include construction, operation and maintenance of a fun city and a shopping mall in Abu Arish, it said in a statement.

The other projects comprise a hospital, warehouses, a public park, a car park, a pedestrian bridge and the maintenance of shopping malls, it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.