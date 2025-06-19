UAE-based waste management and sustainability company BEEAH announced on Thursday the launch of Khalid Bin Sultan City, its first freehold real estate development in Sharjah.

Designed by the Zaha Hadid Architects, the master plan integrates residential, commercial, cultural, and recreational spaces.

A BEEAH statement said the project draws inspiration from the legacy of the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, a visionary in design and urban development whose influence helped shape Sharjah’s architectural identity.

Covering a 1.5-km-long plot and encompassing BEEAH’s LEED Platinum-certified headquarters in Sharjah, the city will offer 1,500 freehold residential units.

Residential units, including villas, townhouses, and apartments, will be introduced in phases.

The project will feature seven distinct residential neighbourhoods, structured around a central plaza – a public space within a five-minute walking distance.

The master plan is based on four core pillars – sustainability, technology, culture, and people – as the city integrates net-zero ready smart infrastructure, renewable energy systems, recycled water infrastructure, and sustainable mobility solutions.

The city will have public art spaces, a cultural centre, and architecture that reflects local identity.

At the heart of the development lies a 2-km shaded linear oasis, which is a continuous central park that winds through the city. The oasis will have running and cycling tracks, sculpture gardens, wellness areas, and shaded courtyards.

The city will include a design and business district that will serve as a new urban hub for Sharjah. It will consist of incubator spaces for the UAE’s growing creative economy, along with cultural venues that foster entrepreneurship and circular design, the statement said.

No financial details or construction plans were disclosed.

BEEAH’s real estate portfolio includes its headquarters designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, and the upcoming Jawaher Boston Medical District (JBMD) project designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW). Earlier this year, BEEAH was also appointed as project manager and strategic lead of the upcoming Sharjah Creative Quarter project, designed by Taller de Arquitectura – Mauricio Rocha in collaboration with Daniel Rosselló.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

