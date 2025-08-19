Dubai government's Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment (MBRHE) has delivered more than AED1.725 billion ($471 million) worth of housing support packages to 3,027 beneficiaries during the first half of 2025.

The housing support packages include 1,390 housing schemes valued at AED1.184 billion that extend support to Emirati citizens in building, maintaining, and purchasing homes.

Additionally, 935 housing grants valued at AED540.3 million support home maintenance, construction, and ownership requests, reported Wam.

Furthermore, 695 land grants have been facilitated under the packages as part of an integrated support system to enable citizens to own suitable homes.

Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Acting CEO of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment, said the achievements embody the leadership’s vision of empowering citizens with high-quality housing solutions.

"We are committed to translating the noble directives into tangible results by innovating a flexible and comprehensive housing system based on efficiency and service quality, contributing to higher levels of family and social stability," he stated.

Al Shehhi further emphasised that all such efforts are in alignment with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan and Social Agenda 33, which aim to position the emirate as a global leader in quality of life through an advanced and sustainable housing ecosystem that promotes economic growth alongside social cohesion.