BEEAH, a UAE-based leader in waste management and sustainability, announced on Monday its expansion into real estate development with plans to unveil a landmark development aimed at setting new standards for sustainable urban living.

Group CEO and Vice Chairman Khaled Al Huraimel said the company’s real estate projects will incorporate principles of sustainability and innovation from the outset while enhancing the quality of life without disclosing project details, costs or timelines.

BEEAH’s real estate portfolio includes its headquarters designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, and the upcoming Jawaher Boston Medical District (JBMD) project designed by Renzo Piano Building Workshop (RPBW).

Earlier this year, BEEAH was also appointed as project manager and strategic lead of the upcoming Sharjah Creative Quarter project, designed by Taller de Arquitectura – Mauricio Rocha in collaboration with Daniel Rosselló.

In its traditional business, BEEAH has achieved over 90 percent landfill diversion rates in Sharjah and expanded its waste management services to Egypt and Saudi Arabia. It operates the Sharjah Waste-to-Energy plant and is advancing projects in hydrogen-from-waste and solar energy as part of its clean energy transition strategy.

BEEAH’s technology ventures include re.life, a digital platform serving recycling, logistics, and moving industries, and EVOTEQ, which supports supply chain integrity through its “traq” platform. Its ION joint venture with Crescent Enterprises is expanding electric vehicle infrastructure, and a partnership with Khazna is delivering Sharjah’s first Tier III data centre.

In healthcare, the JBMD project will be supported by Wekaya, a BEEAH initiative focused on circular medical waste solutions, and "traqpharma," an EVOTEQ-built platform enhancing pharmaceutical supply chain transparency across the UAE.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

