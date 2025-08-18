Oman’s Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SME) has invited bids for the design, supervision and project management consultancy contract of the planned Oman Multipurpose Centre in Madinat Sultan Qaboos

The project covers the construction of an interactive multipurpose building with a built-up area of 1,317 square metres (sqm) distributed over three floors.

“Bids are due by 31 August 2025, with the award expected in December 2025. The project is targeted for completion in the second quarter of 2027,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

Pre-qualified bidders include Arabic House Engineering Consultancy (AHE), AMTAR Engineering Co., Adi Architecture, and Mada Engineering Consultancy.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

