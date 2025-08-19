Railbus, a global leader in the development of solar-powered, autonomous and elevated public transport systems, has announced that work is in full swing at its hitech innovation and engineering facility coming up in Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Spanning over a 50,000 sq ft area, the Railbus Development Hub (RDH) is set for completion in May next year.

Purpose-built to accelerate the development and deployment of solar-powered, autonomous urban mobility systems, the RDH will serve as the operational backbone of Railbus’s next-generation transport ecosystem, said the company in a statement.

The upcoming unit will feature specialised zones to support every stage of product development, from concept to deployment. These include:

*Engineering & Design Centre – Dedicated to full product lifecycle management, structural simulation, systems and safety Engineering

*Assembly & Fabrication Zone – Equipped with modular production stations and the latest manufacturing technologies and equipment to allow for multi-unit assembly.

*Testing & Quality Control Lab – Outfitted for comprehensive mechanical, electrical, and environmental system validation.

*Innovation Lab – A creative environment for rapid prototyping, experimental design, materials research, and human–machine interface (HMI) development.

*Supplier & Integration Hub – Facilitating close collaboration with customers and world-class subsystem development partners.

*Showroom & Executive Boardroom – Designed for strategic presentations, vehicle showcases, and high-level investor engagement.

"This facility will not only centralise our engineering and production efforts but also create an environment where innovative ideas can move quickly from concept to reality," said Anthony Joy, the Head of Engineering at Railbus.

"The RDH will give our teams the tools and collaborative space needed to deliver world-class sustainable mobility solutions," he stated.

The unveiling of the RDH marks a transformative milestone for Railbus, reinforcing its position at the forefront of innovative, clean, and efficient public transport solutions for cities worldwide, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

