Diriyah Company, the developer of Saudi Arabia's premier historical, cultural, and lifestyle destination, has announced the launch of the Aman Residences, Amansamar in Wadi Safar, adding to the already impressive portfolio of branded residential opportunities on offer by Diriyah.

Unveiling a limited collection of Aman-branded residences comprising ultra-luxury villas and private estates, each appointed with five or six-bedrooms, which have been developed as part of the integrated Amansamar community in the prestigious Wadi Safar master plan, a signature development by Diriyah Company.

Set on plots starting from 9,000 sqm, the villas offer privacy, expansive living, and access to world-class amenities such as the Greg Norman-designed championship golf course, the Royal Diriyah Equestrian and Polo Club, an Aman Spa with a hammam and banya, a Racquet Club, pools, curated dining and an invitation to join the global Aman Club, said the developer.

The Aman-branded Residences in Wadi Safar will be located alongside the 80-key Aman hotel that together comprise the ultra-luxury Amansamar destination and what will be the first Aman Residences in Saudi Arabia.

Blending Aman’s ethos of peace with 'Samar', the Arabic tradition of storytelling at dusk, Amansamar reflects the surrounding desert’s cultural and natural heritage.

Designed by Jean-Michel Gathy of Denniston Architects, the hotel and residences will offer panoramic views, the brand’s signature minimalist design, and a sense of immersive tranquility.

Diriyah Company Group CEO Jerry Inzerillo said: "This sales launch marks another significant milestone in our ongoing development of the Wadi Safar master plan, and we are enormously proud to be partnering with Aman Group, a truly exceptional developer of unique places to stay and to live in."

"Amansamar will be an outstanding addition to our growing hospitality portfolio and we anticipate significant demand for these wonderful branded residences and the luxurious lifestyle they will offer," he stated.

Aman Group Chairman and CEO Vlad Doronin said: "The launch of Aman Residences, Amansamar, marks a defining moment for Aman in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Reflecting our deep respect for the country’s cultural heritage, natural beauty, and traditions, Aman Residences, Amansamar will introduce an unmatched standard of privacy, design, and service that is synonymous with the Aman lifestyle."

"Positioned in the prestigious and historic Wadi Safar, just moments from the Unesco World Heritage Site of Diriyah, this development offers our loyal followers a rare opportunity to immerse themselves in an extraordinary setting, surrounded by history while enjoying the very best of Aman," he stated.

Aman Residences, Amansamar in Wadi Safar are the latest in a series of world-class hospitality brands creating exclusive luxury homes across Diriyah and Wadi Safar.

Demand for residences already launched has been very strong and Diriyah Company is establishing itself as a leading developer in the Kingdom in providing a new era of luxury living.

Diriyah, the City of Earth, will contribute approximately $18.6 billion (SAR 70 billion) directly to the Kingdom’s GDP, create nearly 180,000 jobs and will be home to an estimated 100,000 people.

It will also include modern office space for tens of thousands of professionals in technology, media, the arts and education, museums, a university, the Royal Diriyah Opera House, the Diriyah Arena, and approximately 40 world-class resorts and hotels, restaurants, the Royal Golf Club, Wadi Safar alongside the Greg Norman designed championship golf course and the Royal Equestrian & Polo Club, Wadi Safar.