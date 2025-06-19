KUWAIT CITY - The Central Agency for Public Tenders (CAPT) has confirmed that South Korean company Incheon International Airport Corporation and Turkish company TAV passed the technical evaluation for the operation and management of Terminal Four (T4) at Kuwait International Airport.

Sources told the newspaper that this evaluation was part of a comprehensive assessment conducted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a bid to enhance the operation, management, and overall service quality at Terminal Four.

Sources disclosed that the scope of work includes training, maintenance, and development initiatives. Sources added that CAPT reviewed the file in its latest meeting and reconsidered the request of the DGCA to examine the results of the technical evaluation submitted by the bidding companies.

According to the sources, CAPT reviewed a letter from the DGCA dated May 5, which included Incheon’s written acknowledgment of full compliance with all contract terms.

“This was in reference to Resolution No. 27, issued during Meeting No. 45/2025 of the CAPT Board of Directors. Based on this, the board approved the technical evaluation results and authorized the opening of financial bids from companies that met the technical specifications. Incheon got an evaluation score of 87.5 percent, while TAV followed closely with 87 percent, sources narrated.

Sources pointed out that this development is considered a major leap in the competitive tendering process for the strategic management of Terminal Four, an important facility at the airport.

