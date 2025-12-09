Egypt is finalising the technical and regulatory studies required to offer the management and operation of Hurghada International Airport to the private sector, Civil Aviation Minister Sameh El-Hefny said on Monday.

The announcement came following a meeting at the New Administrative Capital with an International Finance Corporation (IFC) delegation led by Cheick-Oumar Sylla, the regional director for North Africa.

The officials reviewed the final preparations for the Request for Qualification (RFQ) documents ahead of the bidding process.

“The state is adopting a comprehensive vision to enhance private sector participation in infrastructure development… to improve operational efficiency and maximize economic returns,” El-Hefny said.

The minister emphasised that the proposed partnerships are strictly limited to management and operation.

“There is no infringement on Egyptian sovereignty over these assets,” El-Hefny said, adding that the state seeks to improve competitiveness and passenger services by leveraging private sector expertise.

Sylla said the IFC was committed to providing studies that ensure efficient management, describing Hurghada International Airport as one of the most promising opportunities in the region.

The meeting was also attended by Mounir Ferozi, the IFC’s manager for public-private partnerships in Africa, and representatives from the Ministry of Planning.

