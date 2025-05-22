Retal Urban Development Company has signed a sub-development agreement with the state-run National Housing Company to develop 995 residential units in Al-Aziziyah district, Al-Khobar.

The estimated development value is 1.41 billion Saudi riyals ($373.21 million), the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Thursday.

The contract duration is 42 months from the commencement date of the agreement.



The project will have a positive impact on the company’s results from 2025 to 2028, the statement said.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.