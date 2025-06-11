The value of awarded public contracts in Saudi Arabia totaled around 36 billion Saudi riyals ($9.6 billion) in the first five months of 2025, a Saudi report showed on Tuesday.

April recorded the highest project value this year while May was the lowest, showed the report by the Saudi contractors authority (SCA).

The value of awarded public projects stood at around SAR1.668 billion ($445 million) in May, far below the April value of around SAR13.3 billion ($3.7 billion).

The report showed that in May, Saudi Arabia awarded 15 projects, including nine in construction and six in infrastructure

Ten projects awarded in May are expected to be completed in 2027 while the rest are scheduled for 2026 and 2028.

Key project owners last month include Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Misk Foundation, the Public Investment Fund (PIF) and the Diriyah Gate Development Authority, with a total value of around SAR487 million ($130 million), SCA said, adding that it expects 20 contracts to be awarded in June 2025.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

