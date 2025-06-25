UAE-based Mira Developments and Gianfranco Ferré Home have joined hands to unveil its premium waterfront development - Gianfranco Ferré Residences - at the very tip of Al Marjan Island in the northern emirate of Ras Al Khaimah.

Established in 2014, the Gianfranco Ferré Home line creates elegant and exclusive furnishings, reflecting an eclectic, versatile and timeless style.

The collection is rooted in the creative legacy of Gianfranco Ferré, the 'Architect of Fashion', an iconic figure in the fashion world.

Unveiling the project, Mira Developments said these fully furnished, ready-to-move-in homes offer majestic aquatic scenery from nearly every point of view, surrounded by the Arabian Gulf on three sides.

The tranquil rhythm of the sea is complemented by resort-style amenities and essential everyday services, including concierge, valet parking, in-room dining, and cleaning, it stated.

A key developer, Mira is renowned for delivering fully branded and fully furnished homes in collaboration with leading lifestyle brands, including Dolce&Gabbana Casa, Bentley Home, Etro Home, ELIE SAAB, Jacob & Co., Trussardi and John Richmond.

With its distinctive U-shaped design, Gianfranco Ferré Residences captures panoramic views of the ocean. Every unit, whether studio, one-, two-or three-bedroom apartment, features floor-to-ceiling windows embracing the serene surroundings, it stated.

To further enhance this connection to water, select residences feature private terrace pools that open up to calming, uninterrupted views of the sea, stated the developer.

All residences come turn-key ready, furnished with pieces from the latest Gianfranco Ferré Home collection and featuring a full set of luxury household appliances. Crafted in Italy from premium materials and finished in calming palettes, each interior element is designed to evoke both refinement and comfort, it added.`

According to Mira Developments, the project is designed for wellbeing, with gender-separated pools, fitness areas by TechnoGym at the rooftop level and kids leisure zones and a community pool on the ground floor.

Additional features include a 5-star residents’ lounge at the lobby, two restaurants, landscaped gardens, and easy access to various water sports, it stated.

Home to the Middle East’s first-ever casino, Al Marjan Island is quickly emerging as one of the UAE’s most attractive lifestyle and investment destinations.

Surrounded by luxury resorts such as Address, Fairmont, and Mövenpick – and set against a backdrop of white sandy beaches, tranquil mangroves, and mountain panoramas –Gianfranco Ferré Residences stands at the very tip of the island, a new landmark for refined coastal living.

"Life at Gianfranco Ferré Residences offers seamless comfort from the moment you arrive," said a company spokesman.

"Enjoy hotel-style amenities including complimentary valet parking, attentive concierge services, professional cleaning, and in-room dining—each detail curated to elevate your daily experience," he stated.

"Here, effortless living isn’t just a promise; it’s the everyday reality, allowing residents to focus on what matters most while everything else is taken care of," he added.

