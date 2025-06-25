In a landmark move to reduce the housing shortfall in Sokoto State, Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto on Tuesday laid the foundation for a ₦22 billion state-of-the-art housing estate comprising 500 modern residential units.

The groundbreaking event, held at Wajake Village in Wamakko Local Government Area, signals a major step in the state government’s commitment to expanding access to decent and affordable housing—particularly for civil servants and low-income earners.

Governor Aliyu, who described the initiative as part of his administration’s bold urban renewal agenda, revealed that the estate would consist of 300 units of three-bedroom flats and 200 units of four-bedroom flats, to be sold on an owner-occupier basis to ensure affordability.

“When we assumed office, Sokoto State did not have a single government-owned house. This project is a direct response to that reality. It reflects our dedication to improving the living conditions of our people,” the governor stated.

The housing estate, strategically located near the Sokoto New City, is being developed in partnership with Teamwork Construction Company Nigeria Limited, with a targeted completion period of 12 months.

Governor Aliyu also disclosed that the state government had completed 500 housing units at Gidan Salanke, a project originally started by former Governor Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko. Additionally, the state acquired 130 housing units at Kwannawa from the Federal Ministry of Housing.

“This foundation is more than just bricks and mortar. It represents our administration’s commitment to raising living standards through lasting, people-first development,” he added.

The governor charged the contractors to uphold high construction standards and ensure timely delivery, stressing that the project must stand as a legacy of quality and efficiency.

Gracing the event as special guest, Kogi State Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo praised Governor Aliyu’s leadership and focus on human-centred development, describing the initiative as “historic” and transformative.

He also lauded the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, for his continued wisdom and guidance, which he said has been instrumental to the stability and progress of the region.

The project forms a critical pillar in Sokoto’s broader push for infrastructure and urban renewal, aimed at reshaping the state’s socio-economic landscape for long-term prosperity.