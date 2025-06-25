Dubai Investments, a leading investment company listed on the Dubai Financial Market, has officially broken ground on Asayel Avenue, a new residential cluster within the AED2.2 billion ($598 million) Mirdif Hills master development, featuring 193 residential apartments with a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, along with key amenities.

Developed through Dubai Investment Real Estate (DIR), the real estate arm of Dubai Investments, the project marks an exciting new phase of growth for one of Dubai’s most successful and established residential destinations, said the company in a statement.

The AED400 million ($109 million) cluster will feature 193 well-designed residential apartments comprising one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, emphasising spacious layouts, premium finishes, and integrated smart living technologies.

The project is positioned as a seamless extension of the Mirdif Hills master plan, building on the success of Janayen, Nasayem, and Al Multaqa Avenues, all of which have set new benchmarks in community living. It is set for handover by Q2 2027, it stated.

The ground-breaking ceremony was attended by senior executives from Dubai Investments and DIR, along with representatives from the appointed consultants and contractors, reflecting the Group’s ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, community-focused developments that contribute to Dubai’s dynamic real estate landscape.

On the new project, Vice Chairman and CEO Khalid Bin Kalban said: "The ground-breaking of Asayel Avenue reflects Dubai Investments ongoing commitment to creating communities that combine value, quality, and sustainability."

"Mirdif Hills has emerged as a benchmark for integrated living, and with Asayel Avenue, Dubai Investments is strengthening its presence in Dubai’s residential sector by responding to growing demand for well-designed urban spaces that offer both comfort and connectivity," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

