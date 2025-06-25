Riyadh: City Cement Company named Badr bin Omar Al Abdullatif as the board’s Chairman for the next four years.

Saleh bin Ibrahim Al Shabnan was announced as the Vice Chairman, according to a bourse disclosure.

The two officials were elected for a new board term that commenced on 19 June 2025 and is set to conclude on 18 June 2029.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, City Cement Company generated an annual leap of 23.91% in net profit to SAR 51.53 million, compared to SAR 41.59 million.

