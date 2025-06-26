Shamal, the Dubai-based diversified investment firm and owner of Dubai Harbour, has awarded the main works contract worth over AED1 billion ($272 million) for its premium project Dubai Harbour Residences to Khansaheb Civil Engineering.

Dubai Harbour Residences will offer low-rise beachfront living of well-designed homes, sea and skyline views, and a lifestyle that balances comfort, connection, and modern elegance, said the developer.

Foundation works are currently completed, along with the formation of the beachfront, ensuring that Dubai Harbour Residences will enjoy a direct and seamless access to a premium beachfront lifestyle.

The next development phase with Khansaheb will begin immediately, collaborating closely with the project’s development partner, H&H, as well as internationally acclaimed architect Nikken Sekkei, it stated.

"At Shamal, we are committed to shaping the future of urban living through long-term investments that redefine how people engage with the city," remarked its CEO Abdulla Binhabtoor.

"The commencement of main works at Dubai Harbour Residences marks a significant milestone in our journey to create new vibrant communities and world-class destinations," he stated.

This partnership exemplifies our meticulous approach to selecting collaborators who not only meet our standards but share our ambition for excellence and innovation.

"By appointing Khansaheb, a world-class partner with a proven track record of delivering some of Dubai’s most iconic developments, we are ensuring that Dubai Harbour Residences is delivered with uncompromising quality and precision, reinforcing our vision for a vibrant, sophisticated beachfront community that stands the test of time," he added.

A leading contractor in the region, it is known for its ability to execute complex, design-led projects with precision and timeliness.

On the contract win, Chairman Tariq Khansaheb said: "We are proud to partner with Shamal on this visionary project to bring to life beachfront living like never before, that reflects a shared commitment to excellence and innovation.

"Our team is committed to delivering Dubai Harbour Residences to the highest standards, ensuring quality, precision and craftsmanship at every stage.

"Together with Shamal, we aim to bring to life a landmark destination, a sophisticated and timeless beachfront and maritime lifestyle that will shape the future of living for generations to come," he stated.

Miltos Bossinis, the Chief Executive Officer of H&H said: "The appointment of Khansaheb as the main works contractor marks a step forward in the development of the iconic Dubai Harbour Residences."

"This reflects steady progress on the project as it moves from planning to full-scale construction, bringing us closer to delivering a distinctive residential offering that combines elegant architecture with refined beachfront living," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

