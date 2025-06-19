A new Bvlgari Resort & Mansions will open in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi in 2030, according to a press statement issued Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts.

The luxury hospitality operator, part of Italian brand Bvlgari, said Bvlgari Resort & Mansions Abu Dhabi, owned by Mohamed Alabbar’s Eagle Hills, will be located on a private island, and include a resort, residential units, and a yacht club with a 40-berth dedicated marina.

Location map of Bvlgari Resort & Mansions Abu Dhabi, which will come up on a private island.

It said a 90-key resort will offer 60 guest rooms, including 2 Bvlgari Suites and a Bvlgari Penthouse, 30 beachside villas, and five bedroom, 1,200 sqm Bvlgari Villa with its own private park and beach with a 20-metres pool.

The residential component of the project will include 90 private mansions, with sizes will range between 1,650 and 2,500 square metres (sqm), and introduce eight estates – each with its own private beach. Select mansions will have their own docks that can accommodate boats up to 25-metres long.

Milan-based firms ACPV ARCHITECTS Antonio Citterio Patricia Viel and LAND SR are the project’s architect and landscape designer respectively.

The statement didn't disclose details on the project cost.

On Tuesday, Italy-based investor, developer and manager of real estate assets COIMA SGR said it has partnered with Eagle Hills to purchase 100 percent of the legacy debt on the historic Grand Hôtel des Bains. The agreement reached with lenders paves the way for the full restoration of the landmark hotel on the Lido di Venezia with over 180 keys originally while marking the Abu Dhabi-based private developer's entry into Italy.

Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts collection includes properties in Milan, London, Bali, Beijing, Dubai, Shanghai, Paris, Rome and Tokyo with four new properties scheduled to start operations in Miami, Bodrum, Maldives and Cave Cay between 2026 and 2029.

Bvlgari is owned by France-based luxury goods company LVMH Group.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

