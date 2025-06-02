Saudi-based Kidana Development Company, the executive arm of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, has successfully completed the first phase of its double-storey tent project at Mina in the Makkah province, representing approximately 75% of the total project carried out in partnership with the private sector.

The project is part of a comprehensive development plan designed to enrich the pilgrim experience, increase capacity, and improve the quality of accommodation services in Mina, thus ensuring a comfortable and safe residential environment for pilgrims, said a statement from Kidana.

The first phase, developed in collaboration with a national company, covers more than 20,000 sq m and includes over 40 buildings equipped with more than 550 restrooms.

The construction was completed in approximately 100 days using various techniques that accelerated implementation and delivered robust, flexible solutions capable of withstanding weather fluctuations, it stated.

During the Hajj season, approximately 8,000 pilgrims from various Hajj packages, both domestic and international, are expected to use the site, it added.

According to Kidana, this limited deployment will serve as a critical test of the project's effectiveness and its suitability for meeting the diverse needs of pilgrims, potentially paving the way for expansion across the holy sites.

The full project is scheduled for completion by next year's Hajj season, with an expected capacity of up to 20,000 pilgrims.

The double-storey tent initiative is set to significantly enhance the quality of accommodation services in the holy sites, enriching the pilgrim experience by providing a safe and organized residential environment that supports their well-being and meets diverse needs.

It will also create an optimal setting for performing rituals with ease and peace, contributing to greater pilgrim satisfaction and promoting sustainable, efficient land use, it added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).