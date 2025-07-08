Riyadh – Built Industrial Company, a unit of Ladun Investment Company, inked a SAR 90.46 million contract with Arab Markets Company to develop the Abha Walk project.

The mixed-use building project is located on King Fahd Road in the city of Abha, consisting of six floors, according to a bourse disclosure.

The deal covers the execution of all construction and architectural works, as well as electrical and mechanical systems, and common areas.

Ladun Investments highlighted that the development scheme will be implemented under the project documents, including drawings, specifications, and a bill of quantities.

The agreement will start reflecting on the Tadawul-listed company’s financial performance during 2025 and 2026, continuing until the completion of the project.

It is worth noting that the two parties signed the deal on 6 July 2025 for 18 months.

