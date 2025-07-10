RIYADH — The number of visitors to heritage and historical sites across Saudi Arabia during the year 2024 reached approximately 6.5 million, according to the Ministry of Culture.

This is a significant indicator of the growing interest among the community members and tourists in the Kingdom's cultural destinations, the ministry pointed out.



Similarly, more than 25,000 architectural heritage sites in various regions of Saudi Arabia were registered, as part of ongoing efforts to inventory and preserve the nation's cultural and architectural heritage.



The Heritage Commission,, under the Ministry of Culture, stated that field teams continued carrying out survey and documentation programs, resulting in the inclusion of more than 1,100 new heritage sites in the National Register of Architectural Heritage in 2024, bringing the total number of registered sites to 3,646.

The documentation process covers heritage buildings and sites in various regions, such as Historic Jeddah, Najran, Asir, and Tabuk, in addition to heritage villages and centers that were discovered and documented for the first time, using the latest digital scanning and drone technologies.



The ministry report noted that heritage and historical sites such as Diriyah, AlUla, and Historic Jeddah topped the list of most attractive destinations, supported by the organization of cultural events, seasonal festivals, and heritage exhibitions that contributed to increased attendance rates.



The report reflects the extent of the transformation in community awareness of the importance of national heritage, along with the ministry's role in leveraging it as a sustainable economic and tourism resource, in support of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030. The vision goals place culture and heritage among the pillars of comprehensive development and enhances the Kingdom's presence on the global cultural map.

