Wego, a leading travel app, has revealed the most popular and budget-friendly short-haul destinations for Kuwaiti travellers seeking a quick summer escape.

Cairo remains the most sought-after global destination for Kuwaiti travellers, combining cultural richness and accessibility.

Other popular destinations include Amman, Istanbul, Baku, and Tbilisi, each offering unique attractions.

Arrivals in these cities have remained stable or declined, with Baku and Tbilisi experiencing double-digit drops in average fares compared to last year's summer.

Istanbul saw a decline of 8.28% year-on-year, while Amman fares slightly edged down slightly.

Wego's travel tips for affordable summer weekends include comparing flexible dates, setting fare alerts, bundling bookings, booking in advance, and traveling light.

By combining flights and hotels in a single booking, travellers can unlock exclusive discounts and added convenience.

Securing flights 3-4 weeks ahead can help lock in lower fares before peak demand drives prices higher.

Packing only hand luggage helps avoid extra fees, as many low-cost carriers offer attractive weekend fares but charge for checked baggage.

