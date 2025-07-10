Egypt’s Minister of Health and Population, Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, met with Hanan Balkhy, Regional Director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for the Eastern Mediterranean, at the ministry’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital to explore avenues for deepening cooperation in public health and development, according to an official statement released Sunday.

During the meeting, Abdel Ghaffar commended the strong and enduring partnership between Egypt and the WHO, expressing appreciation for the organisation’s ongoing support of national health initiatives. He reaffirmed Egypt’s commitment to expanding joint efforts to enhance healthcare outcomes.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, stated that the talks reviewed the current framework of cooperation and explored future opportunities, including strategies for human capital development and scientific approaches to reducing road traffic accidents—a key public health concern in Egypt.

The discussions also highlighted Egypt’s success in implementing early detection and screening campaigns, particularly in cancer prevention, which have demonstrated tangible positive results. The WHO delegation praised Egypt’s efforts to combat antimicrobial resistance, describing them as a global model for effective policy implementation.

Further dialogue addressed key strategic priorities such as institutional governance reform, digital health transformation, and efforts to localize pharmaceutical and vaccine production. These initiatives are central to Egypt’s broader vision of achieving health security and self-sufficiency in critical medical supplies.

Balkhy commended Egypt’s humanitarian leadership, particularly its role in receiving and treating injured individuals from regional conflict zones, including Palestine and Sudan. She expressed gratitude for the Ministry’s commitment to providing high-quality healthcare services in the face of ongoing regional challenges.

The visit underscored the shared determination of Egypt and the WHO to strengthen their collaboration in addressing public health needs, fostering innovation, and advancing healthcare systems across the Eastern Mediterranean region.

