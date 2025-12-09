Egypt - Seha Healthcare has signed a management contract for Mohamed Farid Khamis Hospital in 10th of Ramadan City, Sharqeya, marking a significant step in the company’s expansion strategy. This move is part of Seha’s plan to restructure and enhance the hospital’s administrative and operational functions, improve service quality, and increase its current capacity of 60 beds.

The upgraded hospital will introduce new specialized services, including a trauma treatment center and a gynecology and obstetrics department, aimed at better serving the residents of 10th of Ramadan City and surrounding areas. The hospital will also cater to the needs of the region’s industrial workforce, providing critical healthcare services to the local community.

At the signing ceremony, Mohamed Azab, Chairperson of Seha Healthcare, emphasized that this partnership is a key milestone in the company’s vision to boost operational performance, modernize healthcare management systems, and improve the quality of medical services. “This model will enable Seha to expand rapidly, strengthen partnerships, and offer high-quality, affordable healthcare services,” Azab stated.

Looking toward the future, Azab outlined an ambitious growth plan for Seha Healthcare, which aims to operate six hospitals by 2030 and serve over two million patients nationwide. This growth will be driven by expanding the capacity of existing hospitals and adding new facilities under Seha’s management, with Mohamed Farid Khamis Hospital serving as a prime example of this strategy.

As the largest hospital in 10th of Ramadan City, Mohamed Farid Khamis Hospital is equipped with advanced medical facilities not commonly available in the area. These include a 14-unit dialysis center, a large intensive care unit, and a fully equipped emergency department, ensuring comprehensive care for a growing patient base.

Yasmin Khamis, co-founder of the Khamis Association for Community Development, expressed confidence in Seha Healthcare’s ability to transform the hospital. “Seha’s operational expertise and clear vision for the future were key factors in selecting them as the hospital’s management partner,” she said. “We are confident that Seha will elevate Mohamed Farid Khamis Hospital into a leading healthcare institution, serving both the residential and industrial communities in the area.”

Founded in 2015, Seha Healthcare is one of Egypt’s leading integrated healthcare providers, managing several hospitals, including El Akkad Hospital, El Gezera Hospital, and Dar Al Shifa Hospital. The company is committed to raising the standard of medical care across the country through infrastructure development and the expansion of its healthcare network.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

